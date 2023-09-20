Lanes blocked on Summer Ave. due to barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in Raleigh.

Dispatch received an armed party call around 11:30 p.m. from someone outside an apartment. The scene is still active as of 4:36 a.m.

Police say a man is barricaded inside the apartment complex between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road.

Officers blocked all eastbound lanes on Summer Avenue due to this investigation, said dispatch.

