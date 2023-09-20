Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Lanes blocked on Summer Ave. due to barricade situation

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in Raleigh.

Dispatch received an armed party call around 11:30 p.m. from someone outside an apartment. The scene is still active as of 4:36 a.m.

Police say a man is barricaded inside the apartment complex between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road.

Officers blocked all eastbound lanes on Summer Avenue due to this investigation, said dispatch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

Shelby Dr. and Crumpler Rd. crash scene
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.
The scene on I-240 near South Perkins Road.
Westbound lanes on I-240 reopen after multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill
The scene on Highway 51 Northbound
Car catches fire in Millington crash