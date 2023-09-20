Former Tiger RHP called up to MLB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis pitcher Jonathan Bowlan received an MLB call-up from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, the organization announced.

The call-up for Bowlan makes him the second former Tiger to reach the big leagues this season (Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies – Aug. 27). He joins Goodman and former Tiger relief pitcher Sam Moll (Cincinnati Reds) as former Memphis players currently in the majors.

“It’s been an awesome month for the Memphis baseball program with not one, but two MLB call-ups. We’re very proud and happy for Jonathan and his family,” Memphis Baseball head coach Matt Riser said. “Another local product stayed home to represent his city and then went on to make the big leagues. This is the exact model we want… We want the best local talent to stay home, be a Tiger and move on to their childhood dream of being a big leaguer. Jonathan is a great role model for our players and kids in the City of Memphis. We wish him all the best in his debut.”

Jonathan Bowlan (Go Tigers Go)

Bowlan, an Arlington native and Bartlett High School product, was selected in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Royals to become the second-highest draft pick in Tiger history.

Bowlan started 35 games for the Tigers from 2016-18, compiling a career ERA of 3.90 while fanning 211 batters in 224 innings – including 104 in 2018 to rank him top-10 all-time for a single season at Memphis and his 211 career punch outs place him seventh all-time.

Bowlan began his 2023 season at AA with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals before being promoted to AAA Omaha.

Since his promotion, the righty has made a dozen starts and posted a 6-6 record and a 5.24 ERA to go with 58 strikeouts over 67 innings.

He will join the Royals in Kansas City for the current series with the Cleveland Guardians before the club travels to Houston for a series with the Astros this weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.