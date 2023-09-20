Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: warmer; few shower, storm chances mid-late week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to thicken up a bit through mid-week across as the moisture continues to pile up near a sluggish moving upper disturbance. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Widely spaced showers and storms will be possible to get through the day. Lows will fall back, under mostly cloudy skies, into the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out early, but most of the day looks to turn toward a mix of sun and clouds amid late summer warmth and mugginess. Expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s through the day. Clouds will tend to fill back in late – leading to a chance for a shower or two overnight into early Friday. Lows will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will mix in with clouds as we get stuck between high pressure to the northeast and lower pressure to the west of our region. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. A few showers may sneak past at times. Rain chances increase late Sunday into early next week as high pressure looks to slip point – allowing a front sluggishly move through the region, keeping rain chances in play through early week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm & mainly dry pattern for the final days of summer
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 19, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine will give way to mid-week clouds and small shower chances for some
Spencer's Forecast