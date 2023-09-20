First Alert Forecast: warmer; few shower, storm chances mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to thicken up a bit through mid-week across as the moisture continues to pile up near a sluggish moving upper disturbance. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Widely spaced showers and storms will be possible to get through the day. Lows will fall back, under mostly cloudy skies, into the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out early, but most of the day looks to turn toward a mix of sun and clouds amid late summer warmth and mugginess. Expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s through the day. Clouds will tend to fill back in late – leading to a chance for a shower or two overnight into early Friday. Lows will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will mix in with clouds as we get stuck between high pressure to the northeast and lower pressure to the west of our region. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. A few showers may sneak past at times. Rain chances increase late Sunday into early next week as high pressure looks to slip point – allowing a front sluggishly move through the region, keeping rain chances in play through early week.

