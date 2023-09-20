Employee found glass ‘shot out’ at bank in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to reported shots fired at a bank in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to a First Horizon Bank on 4180 Elvis Presley Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the bank a manager said she found the front glass “shot out.”

It’s unknown when the glass was broken.

There have not been any injuries reported.

