Clouds and a few showers return to the forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s thanks to the clouds. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Slightly more muggy air arrives with a mostly cloudy sky. A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out. Expect highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will remain southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND: Clouds and sun return on Saturday with highs nearing 90 for the first official day of fall. A weak front will slowly move toward the Mid-South Sunday with clouds and shower chances, especially by Sunday evening. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the 60s to around 70. Isolated showers are possible through Sunday.

