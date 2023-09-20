Frayser business shut down as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Criminal Court shut down a business they declared a public nuisance.

Memphis police began investigating EZ Express at 2380 Frayser Boulevard in May 2023.

Complaints against the business included drug sales, violent crime and gang activity.

Since July 2021, police have been called to the business 424 times and taken 81 offense reports.

Crimes at EZ Express include carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and weapon and narcotic offenses.

In that same time period, 26 arrests were made.

Police shared their findings with the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office for review, and the business was declared as a public nuisance and ordered to shut down.

