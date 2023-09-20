Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Frayser business shut down as public nuisance

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Criminal Court shut down a business they declared a public nuisance.

Memphis police began investigating EZ Express at 2380 Frayser Boulevard in May 2023.

Complaints against the business included drug sales, violent crime and gang activity.

Since July 2021, police have been called to the business 424 times and taken 81 offense reports.

Crimes at EZ Express include carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and weapon and narcotic offenses.

In that same time period, 26 arrests were made.

Police shared their findings with the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office for review, and the business was declared as a public nuisance and ordered to shut down.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

Chez Philippe
5 Star Story: Chez Philippe
US Marshals
U.S Marshals arrest 249 Memphis fugitives in nationwide operation
Man fires shots at police amid ongoing 10+ hour standoff
MLGW customers growing frustrated over rising bills