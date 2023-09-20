Advertise with Us
9 deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a press conference on September 20, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced that nine deputies are indicted for the death of Gershun Freeman.

There are nine deputies in total that are facing indictment for the death of Freeman.

Bonner spoke at the press conference, rebutting the indictments with a claim that the release of the jail footage was politically motivated.

