1 dead, 2 injured after fatal crash on Egypt Central Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department informed the public of possible traffic delays from a fatal crash that took place on Egypt Central Road.

Around 12: 45 p.m., officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Egypt Central near New Allen.

When police arrived, they discovered that three were injured.

One individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

