Your First Alert to a warm & mainly dry pattern for the final days of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Slightly warmer than average temperatures will be in place as summer comes to an end this week and will make for a warm first day of fall. But, cooler temperatures and and increased chance of rain will come into play for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM and the day will be warm with a partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

