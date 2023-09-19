Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Your First Alert to a warm & mainly dry pattern for the final days of summer

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Slightly warmer than average temperatures will be in place as summer comes to an end this week and will make for a warm first day of fall. But, cooler temperatures and and increased chance of rain will come into play for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM and the day will be warm with a partly cloudy sky, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Regional One offers life-saving training to all employees
MLGW customer shares frustration over billing problems
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 19, 2023
Barbara Pierotti
‘I asked them if they want me to just live in a tent’: MLGW customer shares frustration over billing problems