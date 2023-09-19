Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000 worth of items without paying.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000 worth of items without paying.

A Walmart loss prevention employee reported to police that 26-year-old Britteny L. Kirkland “pushed out a cart full of merchandise” on Aug. 27.

According to court documents, the store “provided video to corroborate” the accusation.

“Walmart APAs estimated the merchandise to be worth around $1,000,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated in the affidavit.

The detective also noted that Kirkland had been banned from Walmart in July of 2019 and “signed a restriction notice.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Kirkland for commercial burglary, a Class C felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 16, police arrested Kirkland and booked her into the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond to await her next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Bottom Line: Knocking down that laundry list
Bottom Line: Knocking down that laundry list
University of Memphis will host the 12th annual, "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes."
U of M hosts annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’
Early voting continues on Monday morning.
More people encouraged to vote ahead of National Voter Registration Day
Bottom Line: Knocking down that laundry list
Bottom Line: Knocking down that laundry list