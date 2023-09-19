Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Pink Palace Craft Fair and the Peabody Vance Community Festival.

She also shared the details about MemFix hosted by the Greater Whitehaven Economic Development Corporation at Southland Mall on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

