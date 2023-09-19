U of M hosts annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) The annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” at the University of Memphis is to recognize and support women victims of domestic violence.

The walk will take place for the 12th year in a row, beginning at the Ramasses II Statue located on Central Avenue at the University of Memphis campus on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Local law enforcement says domestic calls are on the rise.

In August, Memphis police said they responded to just over 16,000 domestic calls and that number has likely risen as it is an issue seen across the Mid-South.

Shelby County reported 22 family-related homicides in August.

In Collierville, a woman was allegedly shot and killed by her husband in their family home before he fled and was later arrested in Texas earlier this month.

Tuesday’s walk will recognize those victims, as well as women victims of rape, sexual harassment, stalking, and all other forms of violence that target women and girls.

Registration for the event will open at 4:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to get to the walk early as organizers want them to walk in women’s shoes and supplies.

Those who aren’t able to can also do the walk in regular shoes.

