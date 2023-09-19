Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tricks to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your meals

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The average American consumes just 2.7 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables per day, which is about half of the amount recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

Quena Johnson, clinical dietitian at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some tips and tricks on how to sneak certain fruits and vegetables into your meals.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Tricks to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your meals
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations
Spencer's Forecast
A man is injured after a crane flipped over on McKellar Lake, according to MFD.
Man injured after crane flips over on McKellar Lake