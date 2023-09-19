Tricks to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your meals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The average American consumes just 2.7 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables per day, which is about half of the amount recommended by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

Quena Johnson, clinical dietitian at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some tips and tricks on how to sneak certain fruits and vegetables into your meals.

