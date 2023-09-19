‘Text-to-911′ coming to DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Text-to-911 is coming to DeSoto County, according to DeSoto County Emergency Communications Commission.

The Emergency Communication Center will start accepting SMS Text-to-911 messages on October 1.

The new system will enhance emergency 911 calls which includes giving the ability for citizens to text 911 in emergency situations.

Texting is not meant to replace calls to 911, but rather to provide another form of communication in situations when dialing 911 may not be an option.

“Call when you can; Text when you can’t” is the guideline, according to the commission.

The E911 Commission looks forward to implementing this potential life-saving method of contacting emergency services further enhancing public safety in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.