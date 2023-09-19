Sunshine will give way to mid-week clouds and small shower chances for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky pushing highs into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible by late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Slightly more muggy air arrives Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out. Expect highs in the low 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Cloud and sun on Saturday will give way to isolated shower chances by Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

