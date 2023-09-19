Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.(@moniquemeza13_ & @jioherrera0 / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mother and her son in Florida went viral on TikTok for a hilarious video proving how much they look alike.

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.

The video shows Jiovanni wearing a wig, makeup, jewelry, and his mom’s clothing.

“My son wanted to see if he could pass as me,” Meza wrote with the video. “The answer is yes he can.”

Meza told Today that the prank worked, and the store clerk didn’t even take a second glance.

However, many viewers thought Jiovanni looked more like Reba McEntire, prompting Meza to repost the clip accompanied by her son “I’m a Survivor.” That video has been viewed nearly 30 million times.

Meza said in her comments section that she has four sons, but Jiovanni is the only one who resembles her.

“Even worse, he acts just like me,” she wrote in a comment.

The two also pulled off a look-alike prank at a restaurant to fool a waiter. That TikTok video has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

Latest News

Edgewood police chief dies
Police chief dies on duty
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users