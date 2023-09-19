Regional One offers life-saving training to all employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Regional One Health staff are now trained to stop someone from bleeding out, following a training Tuesday.

The ‘Stop the Bleed’ training included a wide variety of staff holding multiple positions. Staff members learned how to be proactive in a dire situation, instead of a bystander.

“It’s a first aid skill that you can easily adapt to,” explained Geretta Hollins, who led the training.

The training was the first of its kind at the level-one trauma center, though ‘Stop the Bleed’ is a worldwide training course.

“If you come across a car accident… someone falls and injures their head and they have bleeding from their head,” Hollins explained, “a gunshot wound, TV accident, any type of trauma, any type of severe bleeding, this training can help hopefully stop that bleeding. Stop the bleed and hopefully save a life. It’s really easy to learn and understand and it can help to save a life.”

Hospital staff said in 2019, 982 patients were admitted with gunshot wounds, and more than 2,100 patients came in following a vehicular accident.

Tuesday’s training helps patients before they can get to professional care.

“We teach the person how to pack the wound, so that the bleeding can stop,” Hollins said. “And then we teach them how to tie a tourniquet on that body part, in case a tourniquet is needed. And hopefully that will help them stop the bleed until EMS arrive and transfer them to a hospital or a trauma center.”

The ‘Stop the Bleed’ training by Regional One is offered to any group or organization interested.

Interested parties should email traumaoutreach@regionalonehealth.org.

