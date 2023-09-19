Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Police chief dies on duty

The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The death of the Edgewood, Texas, police chief was announced Monday night.

David Hammond has died, the Van Police Department announced on Facebook. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

Edgewood City Administrator Petra Marley said Hammond’s death was a sudden shock to the city. The chief was in good spirits the day before his death, and he was found in his office by Lieutenant Robert Dearing.

Hammond and Dearing worked together for many years, Marley said, and the chief died doing what he loved.

Marley was unable to confirm Hammond’s cause of death, though it was believed he died of natural causes.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

Latest News

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users