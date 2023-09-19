Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a Jersey Mike's worker while wearing swimsuits on September 9.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for four women who reportedly attacked a Jersey Mike’s employee while in “pool attire” at the beginning of September.

Officers responded to the disturbance call on Saturday, September 9, at the sandwich shop’s Winchester Road location.

Upon arrival, officers learned that four women, all wearing swimsuits, entered the shop and caused a disturbance with an employee before leaving.

Before the doors shut all the way, police say the suspects ran back inside and beat the employee with repeated kicks and punches, also using a chair.

The attackers then left the scene in a blue or green Chevrolet Malibu.

  • Suspect No. 1 is described as having orange hair and was last seen wearing a yellow bikini and white sneakers.
  • Suspect No. 2 is described as being heavy-set with short black hair and a tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top, blue swim shorts, and green slides.
  • Suspect No. 3 was last seen wearing a blue head scarf, black one-piece swimsuit, and blue swim shorts.
  • Suspect No. 4 is described as having black and green dreadlocks and was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt, dark swim shorts, and no shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

