Moneybagg Yo concert at FedExForum postponed

Moneybagg Yo performs during his "A Gangsta's Pain" birthday edition concert
Moneybagg Yo performs during his "A Gangsta's Pain" birthday edition concert(Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Moneybagg Yo concert at FedExForum, slated for Saturday, September 30, has been postponed, according to the venue.

No reason was provided.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

All other upcoming shows at FedExForum will proceed as planned, including these October shows: AEW Wrestling (Oct. 21) Kirk Franklin - The Reunion Tour (Oct. 24) and Stevie Nicks (Oct. 28).

The 31-year-old Memphis rapper recently shared his excitement for the upcoming concert across his social media platforms. He also told his X followers Monday that he would “never” cancel the show.

A new concert date has yet to be set.

