Man injured after crane flips over on McKellar Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a crane flipped over on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the report of an unconscious man at 10:14 a.m. at McKellar Lake.

One man was operating the crane on the dock when it flipped over, according to MFD.

Two crew members rescued him out of the lake and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

