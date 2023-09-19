Man charged with breaking into Memphis school to search for employee he robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has captured the man who allegedly robbed a Gateway Christian School employee at gunpoint in the school’s parking lot in late August, then broke into the school to search for her after she fled.

Darren Rogers, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery, burglary to a building, property theft $2,500-$10,000, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Surveillance video of Darren Rogers, according to MPD, in the Gateway Christian School parking lot approaching a woman in her car at gunpoint (left) and inside the school after breaking in (right). (MPD)

According to Memphis police, on Tuesday, August 22, an employee of Gateway Christian School arrived at work when a silver Hyundai pulled in front of her in the parking lot and Rogers, the driver, got out and approached her.

Police say Rogers pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her purse. The victim complied and he drove off, and that’s when the employee ran inside the school, locked the doors, and called 911.

Police say Rogers then returned, approached the school, broke the glass front door with his handgun, and went inside.

The victim told police she could hear him yelling that “he was the police” as he searched both floors of the school for her before giving up and driving away.

Police say the Hyundai that Rogers drove was stolen from The Highland Meadows Apartments the day prior.

On September 14, Rogers was identified as the suspect from a photo lineup.

He was arrested and charged Monday.

Memphis police say that Rogers pleaded guilty to carjacking in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rogers is due in court Wednesday. No bond information is available at this time.

