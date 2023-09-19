Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man charged with breaking into Memphis school to search for employee he robbed at gunpoint

Darren Rogers, 27
Darren Rogers, 27(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has captured the man who allegedly robbed a Gateway Christian School employee at gunpoint in the school’s parking lot in late August, then broke into the school to search for her after she fled.

Darren Rogers, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery, burglary to a building, property theft $2,500-$10,000, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Surveillance video of Darren Rogers, according to MPD, in the Gateway Christian School parking...
Surveillance video of Darren Rogers, according to MPD, in the Gateway Christian School parking lot approaching a woman in her car at gunpoint (left) and inside the school after breaking in (right).(MPD)

According to Memphis police, on Tuesday, August 22, an employee of Gateway Christian School arrived at work when a silver Hyundai pulled in front of her in the parking lot and Rogers, the driver, got out and approached her.

Police say Rogers pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her purse. The victim complied and he drove off, and that’s when the employee ran inside the school, locked the doors, and called 911.

Police say Rogers then returned, approached the school, broke the glass front door with his handgun, and went inside.

The victim told police she could hear him yelling that “he was the police” as he searched both floors of the school for her before giving up and driving away.

Police say the Hyundai that Rogers drove was stolen from The Highland Meadows Apartments the day prior.

On September 14, Rogers was identified as the suspect from a photo lineup.

He was arrested and charged Monday.

Memphis police say that Rogers pleaded guilty to carjacking in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rogers is due in court Wednesday. No bond information is available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

Latest News

Gold Strike in Tunica
Man captured in Knoxville months after Gold Strike shooting that injured 4
Text-to-911 is coming to DeSoto County in October.
‘Text-to-911′ coming to DeSoto County
If you can’t buy your fruits and vegetables organic and pesticide-free, researchers suggest...
Tricks to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your meals
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations