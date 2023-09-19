Man captured in Knoxville months after Gold Strike shooting that injured 4

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused in a shooting at a casino in Tunica earlier this year.

The shooting happened in January in the parking lot of Gold Strike Casino.

Four people were wounded in the shooting.

Tuesday, Marshals found Imani Holly at an apartment complex in Knoxville, Tennessee, and took him into custody.

Holly is accused of shooting the four people. He’s charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Holly’s previous criminal record includes charges for armed robberies of businesses in Tate County in 2021, for which he was arrested in 2021.

Marshals say he made bond after the robbery arrests but did not appear in court, and therefore had an active warrant out of Tate County.

“Holly is a very violent individual who has already racked up a significant criminal history at a young age. Holly has been on the run since the Tunica shootings occurred and warrants were issued for his arrest in February. To our knowledge, he had only been in Knoxville for a few hours,” David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said.

