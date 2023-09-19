Man arrested for armed robbery at AT&T store in Oakland

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for armed robbery at an AT&T store in Oakland, Tennessee, on Monday.

Officers responded to the armed robbery at 6:20 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 200 Chickasaw Ridge Drive.

Police were informed that a man came into the store and held the store employees against their will, using a large knife, according to police.

The suspect later ran away from the business with several cell phones and all of the money out of the cash register.

Oakland Police Department, with the help of Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in Arlington and detained him.

This suspect is currently in custody with the Oakland Police Department and is facing several felony charges, according to police.

