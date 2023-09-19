Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk the 2023 Hispanic Film Festival at the University of Memphis happening from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.

· September 19 – UofM: “Campeones” (Champions) (Spain, 2018), Javier Fesser.

· September 21 – UofM: “Sunnyland” (USA, 2022), Xavier Medina. Followed by a Q&A session with the film crew.

· September 26 – UofM: “Parío y criao” (Chile, 2019), Jorge Donoso. Followed by a Q&A session with the film crew.

· September 28 – Dixon Gallery and Gardens: “Campeones” (Champions) (Spain, 2018), Javier Fesser.

· October 3 – UofM: “Intemperie” (Out in the Open) (Spain, 2019), Benito Zambrano.

She also talked about how USPS is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Piñata stamps.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.