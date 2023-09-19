Advertise with Us
Gibson Co. man found guilty of shooting man 11 times during 2021 home burglary

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TRENTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Gibson County man has been found guilty of shooting a man 11 times during a 2021 home burglary in Trenton, Tennessee.

According to Frederick H. Agee, district attorney for Crockett, Gibson, and Haywood counties, 34-year-old Jarvis Emerson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, and three counts of assault.

His conviction came Tuesday after a two-day trial.

According to the DA’s Office, on Nov. 22, 2021, Emerson broke into a Trenton home and shot a resident 11 times. One other adult and two children were also inside the home at the time.

The victim underwent medical treatment and inpatient physical rehabilitation for three months afterward. He made a full recovery and testified at the trial.

Emerson has two prior felony convictions: cocaine possession with the intent to distribute and felony theft.

He will face up to 70 years in prison during his sentencing hearing on Jan. 8, 2024.

“Our office has successfully prosecuted another violent offender,” said DA Agee. “We will continue to focus on removing violent defendants from Crockett, Gibson, and Haywood counties. We will request the Court sentence the defendant to the maximum penalty. I want to thank the victim for seeing this through until the end, our staff for securing justice and Investigator Lt. Jimmy Wilson and the Trenton Police Department for their work on this case. Lastly, we want to thank the Jury for their public service. We could not have jury trials without citizens willing to serve.”

