First Alert Forecast: trending warmer, muggier mid-late week

TUESDAY: Warmer and muggier air starts to invade the region again through mid-week across the Mid-South. Patchy dense fog could affect your morning commute, especially closer to the Tennessee River through mid-morning. In general, expect mostly to partly sunny skies as moisture sneaks back into the region – pushing highs into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours after humble beginnings in the 50s and 60s. We’ll fall back to the lower to middle 60s overnight with partly clear skies.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to thicken up a bit through mid-week across as the moisture continues to pile up near a sluggish moving upper disturbance. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out by late afternoon into the evening hours. Lows will fall back, under mostly cloudy skies, into the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will mix in with clouds as we get stuck between high pressure to the northeast and lower pressure to the west of our region. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. A few showers may sneak past at times. Rain chances increase from late Saturday into Sunday as high pressure looks to slip by the end of the weekend and allow for better rain chances to return by that point – allowing a front to move through by early next week.

