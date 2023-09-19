Advertise with Us
Best Life: How to lead next generation

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Generation Z was born between 1995 and 2012, which puts some of them in their early twenties, and these young adults have taken the workplace by storm.

By 2030, they’ll make up 30 % of the workforce. So, what motivates this new generation of employees, and how can you lead them?

Generation Z is the youngest, most diverse generation in the workforce today.

They are different than past generations. With some describe them as “very technology-oriented oriented” and others say they have “A little bit of lack of respect, sometimes, for older people.”

The positive thing is “they’re inquisitive and they teach you a lot.”

So, how can older generations lead them? First, offer Gen Z-ers state-of-the-art tools.

One study found one-third of Gen Z employees expect their organizations to provide modern technology. These young professionals also value purpose in their careers. Managers can offer volunteer initiatives or mentor programs to make work more meaningful.

Gen Z also requires praise and lots of it. In fact, research found Gen Z needed praise from their supervisors three times a week, or 156 times a year – whereas millennials required recognition just three times a year and Gen X only once a year.

Mental health is another priority for Gen Z. According to one report, 42 % of Gen Z-ers have been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Managers can provide support at work by offering training programs, reducing stigma, and making sure mental health coverage is part of the company’s health care plan.

Gen Z is also one of the most culturally and racially diverse generations in the U.S. to date.

Only 52% are non-Hispanic white, while 25% are Hispanic, and 14% are black.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

