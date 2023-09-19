Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Armed robbery in Byhalia leads to police pursuit
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - Byhalia Police Department is searching for a man accused of a robbery.

John Wilson is accused of robbing a gas station on Friday night in the Barton area.

BPD spotted his vehicle at the detail car wash on Highway 178 in front of Valero Gas Station on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

As officers turned around, the driver took off toward Marshall County.

Officers requested permission to pursue the suspect into Marshall County but stopped at the state line.

Police say Wilson is driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with MS Tag AAC-1128 with a spare tire on it.

He is considered armed and dangerous, said police.

If you have any information on the location of Wilson, contact the BPD at 662-838-6000 or 662-838-6001.

