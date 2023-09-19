Arkansas State Police trooper retires after performing TVI on wrong car

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County on Sunday, Sept. 10 around 8:30 p.m.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police trooper has retired after a Tactical Vehicle Intervention was performed in error.

According to content partner KARK, ASP confirmed Cpl. Thomas Hubbard was pursuing two vehicles traveling over 100 mph on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County on Sunday, Sept. 10 around 8:30 p.m.

Hubbard then performed a TVI and caused a car to lose control.

One of the vehicles being chased and the hit car were described as white four-door sedans.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the car said they were injured, and both declined medical treatment at the scene.

According to ASP, troopers are trained to execute TVIs during a high-speed pursuit when it’s “objectively reasonable.”

ASP said they immediately began an investigation into the crash.

Hubbard has not been on duty since the crash and has submitted his retirement letter.

For more information on this incident, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

