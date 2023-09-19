Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A man in southeastern Kentucky died after he was attacked by bees and stung several times, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the 59-year-old man was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Family members immediately began CPR until emergency officials could arrive and take over, but authorities said those attempts failed.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
University of Memphis will host the 12th annual, "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes."
U of M hosts annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’