2 businesses closing Midtown locations

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two businesses are closing their Midtown locations.

Outdoors Inc. is closing its store in Midtown and encouraging customers to come to its liquidation sale.

The company’s Poplar Avenue location is still open.

Belly Acres made an announcement on Tuesday saying it’s closed until further notice.

The restaurant asks customers to visit its Poplar Avenue location.

