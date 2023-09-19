2 businesses closing Midtown locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two businesses are closing their Midtown locations.

Outdoors Inc. is closing its store in Midtown and encouraging customers to come to its liquidation sale.

The company’s Poplar Avenue location is still open.

We are delighted to report that the liquidation sale at our Midtown store is still going strong. It warms our hearts to see so many of you taking advantage of the incredible deals we have to offer. Your enthusiastic participation in this sale is a testament to the enduring spirit of outdoor enthusiasts in Memphis, and we are thrilled to continue serving your needs during this time.

Belly Acres made an announcement on Tuesday saying it’s closed until further notice.

The restaurant asks customers to visit its Poplar Avenue location.

