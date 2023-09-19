1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to the crash at 5:47 a.m. on Crumpler Road and East Shelby Drive.

One person is in non-critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

Officers are redirecting traffic and say it should clear up soon.

