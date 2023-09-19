Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to the crash at 5:47 a.m. on Crumpler Road and East Shelby Drive.

One person is in non-critical condition and was taken to the hospital.

Officers are redirecting traffic and say it should clear up soon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who attacked Jersey Mike’s employee while in ‘pool attire’
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

Latest News

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on E. Shelby Dr.
The scene on I-240 near South Perkins Road.
Westbound lanes on I-240 reopen after multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill
The scene on Highway 51 Northbound
Car catches fire in Millington crash
The scene on I-240 East at Poplar Avenue
1 critically injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-240 E