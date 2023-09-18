Your First Alert to the final days of summer and the start to fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the last week of summer as fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM. We’ll have a mainly dry pattern along with slightly warmer than average temperatures for these last few days of summer.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

