Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police

Angela Campbell, 54
Angela Campbell, 54(Horn Lake Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed two family members in Horn Lake on Sunday night, killing her 82-year-old father and sending her brother to the hospital.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Goodman Road for a disturbance between family members.

Upon arrival, police discovered two victims who had been stabbed. The alleged offender, identified as 54-year-old Angela Campbell, was disarmed by officers and arrested.

Police say her father, 82-year-old Alvin Gilless Sr., was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, Campbell’s brother, was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder. She is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
Mother demands answers 3 weeks after daughter shot and killed Downtown Memphis
Mother demands answers 3 weeks after daughter shot and killed Downtown Memphis
The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Photo of mom, Taylor, and baby, Eden, holding hands
September highlights healthcare heroes caring for tiniest patients
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell