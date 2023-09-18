Sunshine will give way to a small shower chance mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky today with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s to near 60. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky pushing highs into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. We’ll fall back to the low to mid 60s tomorrow night with clouds moving in.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Slightly more muggy air arrives Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun and occasional opportunities for a passing shower or two. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Isolated shower chances are possible both days, but more so Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.