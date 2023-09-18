Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) - A 14-year-old boy from Florida is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and critically wounded her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the scene as “one that nightmares are made of.” He says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, shot her boyfriend five times and attempted to shoot his older brother.

When deputies arrived, Chronister says the teen then held the gun to his own head several times.

“They come into contact with this young male and immediately begin to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40-millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Chronister says the teen was taken into custody.

“This family’s lives have been changed forever. They lost a mother. This mother’s life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares, this is heartbreaking,” Chronister said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and is sedated. The older brother was not hurt.

There are reports the mother and her boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says

Latest News

Debra Taylor, Tamia Taylor's mother
21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search
A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded...
Teen arrested after allegedly killing mother, shooting her boyfriend
FILE - In this photo released on Aug. 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign...
Iran-US prisoner swap likely set in motion as $6 billion of once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Monday; late summery heat, humidity return mid-late week