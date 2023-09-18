Advertise with Us
September highlights healthcare heroes caring for tiniest patients

Photo of mom, Taylor, and baby, Eden, holding hands
Photo of mom, Taylor, and baby, Eden, holding hands(WIFR)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness (NICA) Month dedicated to raising awareness and to highlight healthcare workers dedicated to caring for the tiniest patient.

Dr. Ajay Talati, medical director of the NICU with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the reasons babies are transferred to the NICU and how his team is supporting families going through this difficult process.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

