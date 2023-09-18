September highlights healthcare heroes caring for tiniest patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness (NICA) Month dedicated to raising awareness and to highlight healthcare workers dedicated to caring for the tiniest patient.

Dr. Ajay Talati, medical director of the NICU with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the reasons babies are transferred to the NICU and how his team is supporting families going through this difficult process.

