MPD searches for armed robbers who ‘violently’ threw Tops Bar-B-Que employees to the ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for “violently” holding the employees of a Tops Bar-B-Que at gunpoint during an armed robbery at the beginning of September.

Officers made the scene at the restaurant’s Union Avenue location just before noon on Friday, September 9.

Upon arrival, employees told police that two men both armed with handguns entered through the restaurant’s back door and “violently threw all the employees to the floor.” One suspect held the workers at gunpoint while the second gunman took money from the cash register.

Both suspects then fled out the back door, police say.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white face mask, and dark red pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

