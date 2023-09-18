Advertise with Us
Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on South Third Street.

Officers made the scene at 7:49 p.m. on September 9.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a video in the area captured the shooter in a wheelchair.

He left the scene with the help of a woman after the shooting, said police.

The suspects then drove away in a burgundy Chrysler 200 going westbound on Belle Haven Road with the help of another man.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

