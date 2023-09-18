Man in wheelchair accused of shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on South Third Street.

Officers made the scene at 7:49 p.m. on September 9.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a video in the area captured the shooter in a wheelchair.

He left the scene with the help of a woman after the shooting, said police.

The suspects then drove away in a burgundy Chrysler 200 going westbound on Belle Haven Road with the help of another man.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.