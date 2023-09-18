Man injured in shooting at gas station near Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting at a gas station near Overton Park on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at midnight at the Shell gas station on 1923 Poplar Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a medical mask, blue vest, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting please call 901-528-CASH.

