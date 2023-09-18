Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and a dog were injured in a shooting at a gas station near Overton Park on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at midnight at the Shell gas station on 1923 Poplar Avenue.

Two women who were witnesses told police they were in the store and checking out in front of the shooting suspect.

They stepped to the side to scratch off a lottery ticket when they heard the suspect say something along the lines of, “Open the register”, according to the affidavit.

They then heard a gunshot and ran out of the store, where they also witnessed the suspect shoot at a man and his dog outside.

A witness who cleans the business told police he saw the two girls run out of the store.

He began walking towards the door to see what was going on and was met by the suspect, holding a gun to his face as he was coming out of the store.

Another witness told police that she was sitting in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s vehicle when she heard gunshots go off inside the store.

According to the affidavit, she also witnessed a man in a blue shirt run out of the store and shoot at a man and his dog who were in front of the business.

The victim told police that he was sitting in front of the business with his dog when he heard gunshots inside the store.

The scene at the Shell gas station near Overton Park. (Action News 5)

The suspect ran outside of the store, which caused the victim’s dog to run toward the suspect, according to the affidavit.

The suspect fired two gunshots toward the victim and his dog, hitting the dog in the left leg, according to police.

Officers watched the surveillance footage, where the suspect was seen shooting the clerk and taking an unknown amount of money from the register.

The store clerk was shot in the lower left side of his stomach and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a medical mask, blue vest, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting please call 901-528-CASH.

