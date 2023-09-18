Advertise with Us
Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

