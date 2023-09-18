Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Cole Early, content and archives manager with the Overton Park Shell, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week for the Orion Free Music Concert Series, including the Memphis County Blue Festival Saturday, September 23.

During intermission Saturday night, the Overton Park Shell is being dedicated with a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker, acknowledging the Overton Park Shell’s long relationship with the blues, and notably as the setting for the historic Memphis Country Blues Festivals of the late 1960s.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
Mother demands answers 3 weeks after daughter shot and killed Downtown Memphis
Mother demands answers 3 weeks after daughter shot and killed Downtown Memphis
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Collierville Balloon Festival ‘uplifts’ guests for third year in a row
Collierville Balloon Festival ‘uplifts’ guests for third year in a row

Latest News

The suspect who shot a man and a dog at a gas station across from Overton Park.
Man, dog shot at gas station near Overton Park
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Spencer's Forecast
Officers in Tyre Nichols case return to court; 3 officers could be tried separately
Former officers in Tyre Nichols case return to court, could be tried separately