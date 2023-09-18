Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Cole Early, content and archives manager with the Overton Park Shell, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week for the Orion Free Music Concert Series, including the Memphis County Blue Festival Saturday, September 23.

During intermission Saturday night, the Overton Park Shell is being dedicated with a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker, acknowledging the Overton Park Shell’s long relationship with the blues, and notably as the setting for the historic Memphis Country Blues Festivals of the late 1960s.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

