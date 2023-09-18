Former officers in Tyre Nichols case return to court, could be tried separately

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All five former officers facing charges in the Tyre Nichols murder case returned to court on September 15.

They are facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Defense attorneys argued that on the night of Nichols’ traffic stop their clients—Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills—were only present at the second scene and were unaware of what happened at the initial stop.

If their argument perseveres, three of the five former MPD officers may be tried separately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.