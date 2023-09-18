Advertise with Us
Former officers in Tyre Nichols case return to court, could be tried separately

Officers in Tyre Nichols case return to court; 3 officers could be tried separately(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All five former officers facing charges in the Tyre Nichols murder case returned to court on September 15.

They are facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Defense attorneys argued that on the night of Nichols’ traffic stop their clients—Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills—were only present at the second scene and were unaware of what happened at the initial stop.

If their argument perseveres, three of the five former MPD officers may be tried separately.

