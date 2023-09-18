‘Football Fun’ at Germantown preschool features Memphis Tigers

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - An introduction to a new sport for Germantown preschoolers included a visit from some Memphis Tiger football players Monday.

Staff at St. George’s Episcopal Preschool invited the Tigers to their school for a field day.

School leaders said they’re introducing a new sport to the students every month, a part of the Tennessee Department of Human Service’s Goldsneakers program.

The school’s theme for September is “Football Fun.”

“Having the Tigers here is just incredible,” explained school director Sarah Bettendorf. “Many of these children have picked up a football… they probably don’t know what to do with it. They know that their parents love the Tigers. And to have this opportunity to introduce the game of football to them today is just kicking off our whole year.”

The Tigers are currently undefeated.

They play Missouri on Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Missouri.

