First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Monday; late summery heat, humidity return mid-late week

MONDAY: A reinforcing front has pushed morning temperatures down into the 50s and 60s. That may inspire some to grab a jacket heading out the door to kick off your new work and school week. Expect mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Warmer and muggier air starts to invade the region again through mid-week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as moisture sneaks back into the region – pushing highs into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours after humble beginnings in the 50s and 60s. We’ll fall back to the lower to middle 60s overnight with partly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warmer, muggier air hangs around through mid-late week across the region, yielding a mix of clouds and sun and occasional opportunities for a passing shower or two. This is as we get stuck between high pressure to the northeast and lower pressure to the west of our region. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. High pressure looks to slip by the end of the weekend and allow for better rain chances to return by that point.

