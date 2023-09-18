Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Monday; late summery heat, humidity return mid-late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A reinforcing front has pushed morning temperatures down into the 50s and 60s. That may inspire some to grab a jacket heading out the door to kick off your new work and school week. Expect mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Warmer and muggier air starts to invade the region again through mid-week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as moisture sneaks back into the region – pushing highs into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours after humble beginnings in the 50s and 60s. We’ll fall back to the lower to middle 60s overnight with partly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warmer, muggier air hangs around through mid-late week across the region, yielding a mix of clouds and sun and occasional opportunities for a passing shower or two. This is as we get stuck between high pressure to the northeast and lower pressure to the west of our region. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the middle and upper 60s. High pressure looks to slip by the end of the weekend and allow for better rain chances to return by that point.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

9/18 First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry Monday; summery vibes return mid-late week

Most Read

4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
A dry pattern in place with more cool nights & warm days to start this week
Dry with warming temps this week
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Dry and comfy pattern through midweek but temperatures will start to rise
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
More cool nights and warm days
Sagay's Sunday Midday First Alert Forecast