Early voting continues for Memphis Municipal Election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting continues for the Memphis Municipal Election.

Early voting will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The number of how many people took advantage of early voting over the weekend hasn’t been released from the Shelby County Election Commission.

But officials say historically, 60% of registered voters are coming out to the polls.

They’re looking for that number if not a higher percentage for the upcoming election.

The Memphis mayoral race and races for all city council seats are on the ballot.

You can check your voter registration status here and also view a sample ballot here.

The early voting period came just one day after a mayoral forum hosted by Action News 5, the Commercial Appeal and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County.

Six out of 17 candidates were there, answering multiple questions about their candidacy, including why they believe they’re the best person for the job.

Former Mayor Willie Herenton was not at the forum, declining the invitation.

Herenton says he does not believe he needs to participate in a mayoral forum for voters to get to know him.

First of all, I have nothing to prove, Okay? My legacy is cemented in public service. I love Memphis. I love Memphis. I have given so much of my life, public service. School superintendent and then, Mayor.”

The Memphis Municipal Election will take place October 5. Early voting will wrap up on September 30.

You do not need to vote at your designated precinct throughout the early voting period.

