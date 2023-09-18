Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Collierville Balloon Festival ‘uplifts’ guests for third year in a row

By Walter Murphy and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Third annual Collierville Balloon Festival proves to be a success once again, showing all the visitors that the sky truly is the limit.

Action News Five’s Walter Murphy was live at the festival where people anxiously waited for the balloons to go up in the air.

The festival itself is not only for community fun, but is helping to raise money for education donating nearly $150,000 dollars last year.

It was loads of fun and we sure hope that the festival returns next year and continues to raise us to new heights!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
The scene on I-240 near South Perkins Road.
Westbound lanes on I-240 reopen after multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in shooting at AutoZone on Jackson Ave.
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Dry and comfy pattern through midweek but temperatures will start to rise
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street
1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street
More cool nights and warm days
Sagay's Sunday Midday First Alert Forecast
Dry pattern in place with slightly warmer temps this week
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast