Collierville Balloon Festival ‘uplifts’ guests for third year in a row

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Third annual Collierville Balloon Festival proves to be a success once again, showing all the visitors that the sky truly is the limit.

Action News Five’s Walter Murphy was live at the festival where people anxiously waited for the balloons to go up in the air.

The festival itself is not only for community fun, but is helping to raise money for education donating nearly $150,000 dollars last year.

It was loads of fun and we sure hope that the festival returns next year and continues to raise us to new heights!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.