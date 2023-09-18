Advertise with Us
21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend marked one full week since 21-year-old Tamia Taylor went missing.

The Hernando, Mississippi native was last seen in downtown Memphis after getting on a midnight Memphis Riverboats cruise and reportedly never returning with the boat.

At last check, Memphis police told us they were exhausting all of their search efforts.

Memphis police say Taylor’s mother reported her missing after not returning her multiple phone calls and texts after a Midnight Booze Cruise hosted by Memphis Riverboats.

Taylor’s mother told police a coworker originally told her they traveled to Memphis, but Taylor never got on the cruise.

Further investigation revealed Taylor did get on the riverboat, but did not get off.

We spoke with a friend who says he traveled with Taylor and was with her that night.

He told us at one point in the night, Taylor walked off alone to go to the restroom but never returned.

Taylor is reportedly 5′7, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige shirt, white shorts, orange socks, and white shoes.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search for Taylor Taylor Friday.

Her family and friends are still desperate for answers.

Memphis police are asking anyone who was on the Midnight Booze Cruise on September 9 to contact them.

Meanwhile, further Midnight Booze Cruise dates have been canceled on the Memphis Riverboats website.

